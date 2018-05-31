Fourth arrest over Rothwell teenager’s murder

Police have made a fourth arrest over the murder of Rothwell teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes.

Louis, 17, died after being stabbed in the chest in Northampton on Friday evening (May 25).

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from Northampton and a 37 year-old man from London were arrested on Tuesday night.

Detectives investigating the murder made a further arrest yesterday (Wednesday, May 30), arresting a 17-year-old boy from Northampton.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25, or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road is asked to contact police on 101.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.