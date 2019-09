A four-vehicle crash closed part of the A43 between Kettering and Northampton last night (Sunday).

Police were called to the major road, just south of the Holcot roundabout, after the incident at about 10.20pm last night.

A force spokesman said the crash involved three cars and a motorbike.

They added that no injuries were reported.

One eyewitness, who didn't want to be named, said the road was closed towards Kettering and that several police cars were at the scene.