Four rushed to hospital after serious crash on A43 between Northampton and Kettering
Road closed between Mawsley and A14 with crash investigators on scene
Four people were taken to hospital after a serious crash which has closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering in the early hours Friday morning (August 20).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed three of the injured were taken to the serious trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry and one to Kettering General Hospital.
Officers believe the smash happened at around 3.20am when a blue Audi Quattro travelling north on the A43 crashed into the Mawsley roundabout.
Crash investigators are working sat the scene and the road has been closed both ways between Mawsley and the A14 junction 8.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area although it is hoped the road should be re-opened by mid-morning.