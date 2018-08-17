Four people arrested after police raids in Wellingborough

Four people have been arrested for drug and shoplifting offences after officers executed warrants in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday).

Officers executed the misuse of drugs act warrants in Newcomen Road and Embankment as part of Operation Viper, the force’s response to serious and organised crime.

Three men were arrested at Newcomen Road.

A 53-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of Class A drugs, a 38-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of Class C drugs and the third man, 33, was arrested for shoplifting offences.

He was also wanted on recall to prison.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the property in Embankment, where a large amount of what is believed to be cannabis was found.

Officers searching inside one of the properties in Wellingborough

He has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and the cultivation of cannabis.

Alongside the warrants officers from the local neighbourhood team and the Emergency Services Cadets conducted high visibility patrols in the areas where the warrants were conducted, offering reassurance to people living nearby.

High visibility patrols were also being conducted in Kettering and Corby where concerns have been raised about gang activity.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mead from Northamptonshire Police said: “Today we’ve been doing raids and searches in the Wellingborough, Corby and Kettering areas as part of Operation Viper, the force’s response to serious and organised crime.

Officers in Wellingborough yesterday

“Serious and organised crime is happening in our county.

“It’s not just about drugs raids, it’s about protecting people.

“We’re looking at safeguarding, we’re looking at modern slavery and human trafficking, organised crime and gangs.

“They’re all part of the wider picture of what we’re trying to address.

“We might not always act straight away but I want to reassure people we are listening, we sometimes have to gather an intelligence picture before we can take action.”

Officers have said they are reliant on the public’s help and they need people to tell them when they have concerns about people involved in gang activity or who may be subject to cuckooing – when the property of a vulnerable person is taken over by gangs to deal drugs.

Anyone who has concerns or would like to report any information can call police on 101, report crime online or via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.