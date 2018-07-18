Four new retailers join Corby’s town centre

A quartet of retailers have signed leases for units in Corby’s town centre.

Europa Capital, in partnership with Sovereign Centros, has signed the leases with the retailers for a total of 2,500 sq ft.

Joining the town centre’s retail line-up are jeweller Warren James, foreign currency chain Eurochange, vape shop Electromist and expanding local estate agent Chris George.

James Brodie, director at Europa Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new retailers into Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place, adding to the already diverse tenant mix.”

The Europa Capital and Sovereign Centros partnership bought Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place in March 2015.

The shopping centre comprises of 800,000 sq ft providing 146 retail units, plus ancillary office and residential accommodation.

The centre is anchored by Primark, H&M, TK Maxx, Wilko and Boots with other key tenants including River Island, New Look, Dorothy Perkins/Burton, JD Sports, Clarks, Costa Coffee and Peacocks.

Jack Gordon, development and asset manager of Sovereign Centros, said: “Overseeing the asset management of the town centre has allowed us to relocate and right-size existing tenants to make way for some of the new names.

“This is alongside a number of recent and ongoing lease renewals, upsizes and lease re-gears that have demonstrated commitment to the town centre and its ever-growing resident population.”

Footfall in Corby continues to outperform the national benchmark and is currently averaging approximately 8 million visitors each year, according to the partnership.