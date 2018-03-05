Four distraction burglaries in Northampton in three hours could be linked

Four distraction burglaries in Northampton the space of three hours are believed to be linked, say Northamptonshire Police.

The burglaries in Kingsthorpe all happened on Sunday, March 4, between 9.30am and midday, in Kingswell Road, Whiston Road, Grosvenor Gardens and Eastern Avenue North.

The first incident happened in Kingswell Road, Kingsthorpe, between 9.30am and 10.30am, when a man knocked at the victim’s house offering to clean the guttering.

The homeowner agreed the price with the man and when he went to get some cash from his pocket, the offender tried to grab it.

Following a tussle, the offender left empty-handed and walked off towards High Street.

He is described as white and in his 40s. He was wearing a black jacket, spoke with an Irish accent and appeared intoxicated.

Another incident happened at about 11.45pm in Whiston Road, Kingsthorpe, when a man, described as white, age 50 to 60 and wearing a large black coat, walked into the house through an unlocked front door and went upstairs.

When he came downstairs, he was challenged by the householder and said he was checking the roofing, and then left. No property was found to be missing.

A third incident took place shortly before midday in Grosvenor Gardens when a man knocked at the door and asked to enter the property to check the insulation.

The householder refused and the man, who in his 40s, spoke with an Irish accent and was smelling of alcohol, walked off.

The final incident happened between 11.30am and midday, in Eastern Avenue North.

A man knocked at the door and asked for payment, saying he had cleaned out the guttering. The householder challenged this and the offender asked for a glass of water, following them into the kitchen.

After demanding payment again, the householder said they would call their son and the man left. He is described as white, about 6ft, aged about 50, and was wearing a dark coat and cap.

Northamptonshire Police believe the incidents may be linked and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the nearby areas on Sunday morning, to contact police on 101 as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers are also encouraging people vigilant and advise them never to open the door to anyone they are not expecting. People are encouraged to pass this advice on to friends, relatives and neighbours, in particular those who are elderly or more vulnerable, and to remember the key advice: If you’re not sure, don’t open the door.