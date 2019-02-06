Four days of weather warnings issued for Northamptonshire with high winds set to kick in

Forecasters are predicting winds of up to 45mph will hit the county over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued two severe weather warnings today (Wednesday) which will span across four days.

By Friday must of the UK will experience bad weather

The first weather warning is in place from 10pm tonight until 9am tomorrow (Thursday) when very strong winds will hit southern and central parts of the UK, including Northamptonshire.

The second warning spans across large parts of the UK which could lead to some travel disruption and will be in place from midday Friday until 6pm Saturday.

Friday looks set to be the worst day with winds of up to 43mph in the county and heavy spells of rains.