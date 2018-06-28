Four arrested on suspicion of murder following suspicious death in south Northamptonshire

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Old Town, Brackley, on Monday (June 25) have arrested four people in connection with his death.

A 22-year-old man from Brackley, a 42-year-old man from Daventry, a 52-year-old man from Brackley and a 39-year-old woman from Brackley are currently in police custody.

A large team of investigators, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, continue to work around the clock on the inquiry.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and have been focusing inquiries in two areas of the town, one at a flat in Old Town and the other in an area around St James Lake, off Banbury Road.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in these areas or may have footage from CCTV cameras is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of 25/6/18. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.