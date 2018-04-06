Four arrested after police stop car linked to drugs in Rushden

The arrests were made on Wednesday (April 4)
Four people were arrested after officers stopped a car in Rushden and went on to search a number of properties in the town.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Rushden on Wednesday (April 4) night and arrested three men.

A police spokesman added: “Their arrest led to a search of a couple of properties and the further arrest of a woman.

“A 48-year-old man has been charged with producing Class B drugs.

“The others have been released under investigation.”

One of the properties searched was in the Station Road area of Rushden.

PCSO Simon Arthur posted a message on the force’s neighbourhood alert system about the incident, which said: “As a result of some proactive work by our force proactive team and local intelligence they stopped a vehicle in Rushden linked to drugs.”

And his message concluded: “This is a great result dealing with our drug priority on our area.”