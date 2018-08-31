Four arrested after knifepoint robberies at stores in Woodford and Irthlingborough

File picture
File picture

Police have made four arrests following knifepoint robberies at two stores yesterday (Thursday).

The first robbery took place at a shop in Addington Road, Irthlingborough, when two men entered the store and attempted to buy cigarettes sometime between 3pm and 3.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said when the shopkeeper challenged them on their age, a knife was pulled out and they demanded cigarettes and money.

A second robbery took place at a store in High Street, Woodford, shortly afterwards at 3.30pm yesterday when two males entered the store and one of them asked for a packet of cigarettes.

The police spokesman said: “The shopkeeper asked for ID and then the man threatened him with a knife before asking for money from the till.”

Four people were arrested following the robberies.

Two 18-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A neighbourhood alert posted by the East Northants police team said: “Following robberies at shops in Irthlingborough and Woodford yesterday afternoon, four suspects were identified and arrested.

“Their vehicle and a weapon have been seized.”