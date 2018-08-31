Four arrested after knifepoint robberies at stores in Woodford and Irthlingborough

Police have made four arrests following knifepoint robberies at two stores yesterday (Thursday).

The first robbery took place at a shop in Addington Road, Irthlingborough, when two men entered the store and attempted to buy cigarettes sometime between 3pm and 3.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said when the shopkeeper challenged them on their age, a knife was pulled out and they demanded cigarettes and money.

A second robbery took place at a store in High Street, Woodford, shortly afterwards at 3.30pm yesterday when two males entered the store and one of them asked for a packet of cigarettes.

The police spokesman said: “The shopkeeper asked for ID and then the man threatened him with a knife before asking for money from the till.”

Four people were arrested following the robberies.

Two 18-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A neighbourhood alert posted by the East Northants police team said: “Following robberies at shops in Irthlingborough and Woodford yesterday afternoon, four suspects were identified and arrested.

“Their vehicle and a weapon have been seized.”