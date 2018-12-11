Four arrested after attempted Kettering break-in

Four men were arrested after an early morning raid in Kettering.

Police were called at about 4.45am on Saturday, December 8, to reports of an attempted break in at a property in Clarence Road.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said they saw about six masked men breaking into the house and entering via the window.

Officers attended and four men, all in their 20s, were arrested.

Three of the men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries and the fourth man has been released without charge.