Forty homes planned for Wellingborough

Forty homes are planned for an area of land in Wellingborough.

Galliford Try Partnerships East Midlands and Greatwell Homes want to build the homes on land between Penrith Drive and Windermere Drive.

The site has been acquired with full planning permission including all external works and site works with new roads, drainage and service connections.

Upon completion the homes will be a mix of affordable rented, rent to buy, market rent and shared ownership units - consisting of two one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom homes.

Galliford Try Partnerships East Midlands regional director Andy Reynalds said: “It is great to be working in partnership with Greatwell Homes on our first project together and we are looking forward to working with there team to deliver a successful scheme.”

Chief executive at Greatwell Homes Jo Savage said: “We are delighted to be working on our first site with Galliford Try Partnership to help address the local housing need.

“We acquired the land from Wellingborough Council and the homes are being developed using grant funding from Homes England.

“These homes will be a mix of affordable rent and home ownership and will also be the first to be built and sold under our new sub-brand Greatwell Living.

“The homes are expected to hand over at the end of 2019; anyone who is interested in purchasing a home through shared ownership can get more information going to www.greatwellliving.org.uk.”