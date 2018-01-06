Former Wellingborough pupil hoping to find classmates from the 1950s

A former pupil is hoping to get in touch with some of his classmates from back in the 1950s.

John Ward was a pupil at Victoria School in Wellingborough between the years of 1952 and 1958.

The school used to be on the corner of Mill Road, Stanley Road and Gordon Road and celebrated its centenary in 1995, but closed 10 years ago.

The memories started to come back for John as he was sorting through his Christmas cards and he said: “I am in touch with assorted people from when I lived in the county, and one caught my eye in their observations regarding Victoria School on the corner of Mill, Stanley and Gordon roads and the fact it is now in a ‘bit of a state.’

“The writer was quite upset about it as we went there when we were in the infants and junior school.”

Plans to convert the former junior school, which is a listed building, into 23 self-contained apartments consisting of a mixed number of one or two-bedroom units were approved last March.

But John hasn’t forgotten his time there and he is hoping to reconnect with other people from his year.

He said: “As it’s going on a few years now, it makes me wonder who is still about out of our class that were there from 1952 to 1958 roughly.”

He is hoping these names may trigger some memories for others, especially after he did an after dinner talk in Leeds a few years ago and a man came up afterwards to say he was from Victoria School.

And John added: “I would like to hear from anybody who went there in those days.

“I am not really looking for a reunion in the first instance but merely to hear from those in this specific year range.”

To read more memories about the school, click here

Anyone who was in John’s year and would like to get in touch can email john@johnwardinventor.co.uk.

And if you have any memories of the school you’d like to share, send them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.