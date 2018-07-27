Former Tory leader wins Rothwell council seat as independent

A former Kettering Council leader has won one of two Rothwell Town Council seats up for grabs after standing as an independent.

Jim Hakewill, who is also a Kettering Council and Northamptonshire County Council member, had the Conservative Party whip removed when he decided to stand against another Tory candidate for the vacant Tresham ward on Rothwell Town Council.

Following yesterday’s poll (July 26), Cllr Hakewill won the seat with 248 votes, ahead of Conservative candidate Rachel Nash (222 votes) and Labour’s Stuart Everitt (191).

The turnout was 24 per cent.

In the Trinity ward election, Keith Patrick won the seat for the Conservatives with 427 votes, ahead of Labour’s Jillian Coleman (323).

Turnout was 21 per cent.