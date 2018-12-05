Former Raunds woman Sally is a cut above as she scoops Hairdresser of the Year award

A former Raunds woman who worked as a florist before making the leap into hairdressing and setting up her own London salon has been named the British Hairdresser of the Year for the second year running.

Sally Brooks set up Brooks & Brooks 12 years ago in London.

On November 26, she picked up the coveted Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2018, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Sally, who is best known for creating wearable, desirable and technically exceptional hair, beat off competition from eight other British nominees - having wowed the judges with her collection of eight images, perfect in their simplicity and execution.

Commenting on her second win in two years, Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Awards said, “Sally’s work is always a joy – she creates the most wonderful images that look effortless but take incredible skill to execute. She understands how to make hair commercial, relatable and above all else, utterly desirable.

Sally collected her title in front 1,750 hairdressing greats. The event took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Speaking of her win, Sally said, “It’s amazing to win British Hairdresser of the Year two years in a row, and I’m delighted that everyone loved the collection as much as I did. It’s a very special award and a night to remember!”

Following her nomination in May, Sally was required to submit eight images of original hair work which were judged and awarded points for skill and creative vision.