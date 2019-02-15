Former mayor and honorary freeman of Wellingborough dies at 91

A two-time Wellingborough mayor and honorary freeman of the borough has died aged 91.

Ted Coleman, who in 2003 was made an MBE for his services to the community, passed away on Sunday, February 10.

A former firefighter and Labour borough councillor, Mr Coleman served the Croyland ward from 1976 to 2003 and was mayor of Wellingborough twice in 1986 and 1997.

Leader of the opposition Labour party, Cllr Andrew Scarborough, said: "We are all extremely saddened by this news.

"Ted was an outstanding representative for the Croyland ward and made a real difference to the borough during his time as mayor and councillor.

"It was a real privilege to serve with him and our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time."

While a fireman, Mr Coleman was based at Wellingborough station and spent many years as regional secretary of the Fire Brigade Union.

He was elected as a Labour councillor in May 1976, retiring in May 2003.

While mayor in 1997-98, his wife Audrey was his mayoress.

Mr Coleman sat on numerous committees including health, housing, policy and resources.

"Ted was a very well respected councillor and had the honour of being mayor twice," said a council spokeswoman.

"He will be sorely missed and his passing will leave a huge sense of loss to all who knew him."

The council’s flags are flying at half-mast and will remain so until sunset on the day of the funeral the date of which is to be agreed.

Mr Coleman leaves his wife and their sons Terry and David.