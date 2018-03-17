Former Kettering teacher celebrates 100th birthday

A woman who taught hundreds of children in Kettering turned 100 yesterday (Friday).

Nora Cheatle celebrated reaching the milestone with friends and family at Claremont Parkway Care Home in the town.

Mrs Cheatle used to live in Hawthorn Road and taught at Park Road Infant School for most of her life.

Niece Fiona Gardner said: “She was very strict but everyone loved her.

“She used to teach the recorder and knitting as well, and was a stalwart of the Fuller Church.”

Mrs Cheatle lived at home with her parents in Westover Road until they died, when she went travelling.

On her travels she visited China, New Zealand and Australia before moving to the care home in 2004.

Yesterday she was visited by former pupils Sarah Eaton and Jo Burbidge, who were taught by Mrs Cheatle in 1962.

With them they brought a special knitted teddy they had made for her - just like the ones she used to teach them to make.

Sarah said: “She was firm but fair and just very organised.

“She taught us how to play the recorder and knit teddybears, just like the one we’ve brought today.

Jo said: “I really struggled with the recorder and she made me swap hands.

“We have such fond memories of her and she made such an impression.”