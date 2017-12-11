Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle holds an 'audience with' event for Niamh's Next Step

Football fans have the opportunity to get up close and personal with former England star Glenn Hoddle when he takes to a Northampton stage in an exclusive gig for charity.

Wellingborough-based children’s cancer charity Niamh’s Next Step has announced that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who went on to manage the national team, will appear at The Deco on Friday, April 27.

The TV pundit will be on hand to meet and greet guests before posing for a professional photograph. People can then sit back and enjoy hearing about a glittering playing career spent with Tottenham Hotspur, Monaco, Swindon, Chelsea, his ill-fated time as England boss and maybe even his brief pop career with team mate Chris Waddle.

Chris Curry, who set up the charity in 2013 following the death of his five-year-old daughter Niamh, said: “We are very excited Glenn has agreed to join us for a great night at The Deco theatre helping raise money and awareness to help us continue to fund vital research into childhood cancer.

“We hope everyone will support this superb night raising money and awareness for Niamh's Next Step.

“Every penny donated to Niamh’s Next Step is spent trying to achieve our goal of a future without neuroblastoma, none of the people working for the charity have salaries.”

As one of England’s greatest midfielders, Glenn came through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur to make 490 appearances between 1975 and 1987, scoring 110 goals.

The midfield maestro helped Tottenham win the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982 and played a pivotal role in helping Spurs secure victory in the UEFA Cup in 1984, although he was injured for the final against Anderlecht.

He later returned to White Hart Lane to manage Spurs between 2001 and 2003 and also managed England, Swindon, Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves.

Chris Curry added: “There were so many magic moments in Glenn’s career, and you can join us for this very rare and special appearance from the man himself.”

Former Premier League referee and supporter of Niamh’s Next Step, Jeff Winter, will host the event, which will feature a licensed bar, charity raffle and auction. Barbecue food will be available to purchase before people sit back and listen to an in-depth interview with Glenn followed by an interactive question and answer session.

A small number of VIP packages, which include a private bar and a photographed meet and greet with Glenn, are available.

Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer that mainly affects children. Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK of which only around 30 per cent will survive.

There is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma whilst offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.

Those wanting to book the VIP package can contact Chris Curry on 07483 129273 or email chris.curry@nns.org.uk. For general tickets click here

​