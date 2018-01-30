Former display pilot from Wollaston dies aged 73

An aerobatic display pilot from Wollaston whose work was made into a film has died aged 73.

Andrew Legge was an RAF pilot who trained at Cranwell before he went on to fly the Gnat and the Canberra Aircraft.

Andy in the Daily Express flying team NNL-180129-130908005

After leaving the RAF the opportunity arose for him to join the famous Rothmans Aerobatic Team.

The four-man aerobatic team (Andy Legge, Bob Ruskell, Peter Hones and Mike Cairns) completed a tour of the Mediterranean and Middle East, displaying in Sudan, Egypt, Greece and Italy.

This lasted for 12 months during 1978 and 1979.

A film of the team - ‘Wings in the Sun’ - was made and shown in cinemas throughout the world.

The famous Rothmans team with Andy Legge third from left. NNL-180129-130931005

Andy flew the number two position in the Pitts Special S2A aircraft.

From 1988 to 1991, Andy joined the Daily and Sunday Express Flying Crusaders Team, flying the solo aerobatic spot.

He later set up his own company named The Skylark Aerobatic Co.

He toured all over the UK, giving aerobatic displays at all the main air shows in a Pitts S1T aircraft.

The Rothmans team. NNL-180129-130842005

Andy also held an Airline Pilot Licence and between his aerobatic years he flew private jets and did other passenger and flying work.

He lived in Bedford before moving to Wollaston.

He died at home in Wollaston on January 23, aged 73, after suffering with cancer for the past 18 months.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Jane and all the family.

Andy Legge. NNL-180129-130920005

The funeral will take place on February 7 at the Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough, at 2pm.