Former Corby school site transformed into affordable housing

The former Kingswood School site has been transformed into a development offering affordable housing.

Corby Council along with partners celebrated the completion of 24 new affordable homes in Corby yesterday (Monday).

Cllr Bob Eyles with two of the new residents

The new properties are on the former Kingswood School site in Gainsborough Road, Corby.

It has transformed the area and adds to nearly 200 new builds that have been completed by the local authority since 2010.

The latest regeneration project has been undertaken by Corby Council in partnership with Keepmoat Homes and Homes England and now sees 24 new two-bedroom homes ready for tenants to move in.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “I am very pleased to have reached completion on this latest project which will add further to our ever growing housing stock.

“These properties will provide quality, modern homes for local residents in need of affordable housing and we are very proud to be one of the few councils who are continuing to build and provide much needed new homes like this.”

Shaun Fielding, regional managing director of Keepmoat Homes, said: “Keepmoat is delighted to continue our partnership approach to delivering high quality, sustainable new homes for local people in Corby.

“We value our strong working relationship with Corby Borough Council and the Kings Park development demonstrates our continued track record for delivering much needed affordable new homes in the town.

“We look forward to handing over a further 26 new bungalows to the council at our nearby Fairfields development.”