Former Corby pupil to star in Channel 4 documentary

A former student at a Corby school will star in a new Channel 4 documentary about autism.

Georgia Harper, 23, who completed her GCSEs and A Levels at Lodge Park Academy, will co-host Are You Autistic?, which will air next week.

After her time at Lodge Park, part of the David Ross Education Trust, Georgia went on to study law with French at Oxford University.

She will present the documentary alongside Ambitious about Autism’s youth council members Sam Ahern, Jack Whitfield, Jack Welch, Sadie Jaffey, Ollie Marchant and Georgia Ellin.

After contacting Channel 4, Ambitious about Autism’s youth council have played an active role in the development of this documentary, ensuring that the experiences of young people with autism are represented throughout the documentary.

During the one-hour special documentary Georgia and Sam, who both have autism, will set out to uncover the true face of autism in the UK today.

Working closely with charities, experts and people with autism from across the spectrum, the show will challenge what we think we know about autism.

Along with the other youth council members, Georgia will look at many aspects of autism, helping to debunk misconceptions and stereotypes.

Georgia, who is currently working for shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry MP, said: “Something that I think makes Are You Autistic? stand out among other shows is the sheer number of autistic women involved, who are particularly under-represented and often go undiagnosed well into adulthood.

“Sadly, autism is still often seen as a male condition, and I hope that myself and Sam, among the many other women who feature in the programme, can help to challenge those perceptions.

“If we can help just one autistic person to receive that understanding and the support they need, then we’ll have done our job.”

Meena Wood, executive principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “Everyone at Lodge Park Academy is extremely proud of Georgia’s involvement in producing this documentary.

“It is uplifting to see her have the opportunity to speak out about something she feels so passionately about.

“I know that many of our teachers have fond memories of Georgia’s time at our school.

“She is certainly an inspirational role model, and we look forward to welcoming her to speak to our students next term.”

Are You Autistic? will air on Wednesday, March 28, at 10pm on Channel 4.