Former Co-op site in Corby earmarked for housing

Two sites in Corby town centre have been earmarked for housing, including the home of the town’s volunteer centre.

As part of its draft local plan Corby Council is proposing that 70 properties could be built at the Everest Lane site which is currently home to Corby Voluntary & Community Services.

CVCS still use the Everest Lane site which has been suggested as a housing area in the council's draft local plan.

The council has also suggested the former Co-op store in Alexandra Road as a development site for up to 150 homes. The supermarket building, which also housed a post office, became vacant in 2016.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our local plan process highlights and recommends areas within our borough that could be possible sites for development. Both Everest Lane and Alexandra Road have been highlighted, along with others, within the emerging pre-submission plan as potential sites for mix development use including housing.

“However these are just possible sites at this point and consultation on the pre-submission plan in the summer will allow a last opportunity for comments on the proposed plan prior to the publication of the submission document to the Secretary of State.

“The allocated sites will still have to go through the planning application process and the fact that it is allocated does not guarantee that planning permission will be granted, although it does establish the principle of a particular land use.”

Sites at former garage courts in Beanfield and Lodge Park have been dropped from the local plan and an idea to build 157 homes at Pen Green Lane will also not be progressed because of highway access issues.

The Corby authority needs to develop 9,200 homes across the borough to meet government targets set from 2011 to 2031. However, the total number of new homes in the town by 2031 could go up to 14,200.

Other sites in the town centre that may be developed include a site of Parkland Gateway, which will have 100 properties, and also land off Elizabeth Street is earmarked for 150 homes.