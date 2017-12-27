Former chief photographer snaps snowy scenes in Kettering

This was the scene in Kettering this morning after the county woke to several centimetres of lying snow.

Former chief photographer for the Northants Telegraph Glyn Dobbs took these pictures of today’s wintry scenes.

The snow made driving conditions difficult

And while it doesn’t look like there will be more snow, there are warnings about ice as temperatures drop.

A spokesman for the county’s Pitsford Weather Station said: “The afternoon will remain dry with a slow thaw of lying snow and, although cloudy for the most part, it should turn brighter before sunset.

“It will be a cold day, especially so with a moderate northerly breeze and temperatures will probably peak at around 2C.

“The wind will tend to ease during the day to a gentle north or north-westerly this evening.

The snow in Kettering

“Clear skies overnight will result in widespread ice on untreated roads and pavements.

“Lows are expected to fall to -1C.”

And looking ahead to tomorrow, the spokesman said: “It will be a fine day on Thursday, dry with a fair amount of sunshine.

“However, it will remain cold with temperatures rising to just 3C and there will continue to be a slow thaw of lying snow.

These pictures were taken by Glyn Dobbs

“There will be a danger of ice during the early morning.”