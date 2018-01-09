Former BGT star from Kettering returns to the county for Wellingborough performance

Kettering singer Faryl Smith will be the special guest when the National Youth Harp Orchestra comes to Wellingborough.

Faryl, who shot to fame during the 2008 series of Britain’s Got Talent, will be performing in her home county when she takes to the stage at The Castle theatre next month.

Former BGT finalist Faryl Smith

She is the guest star for the performance of The Magic Of A Thousand Strings by the National Youth Harp Theatre of Great Britain.

A spokesman for the Wellingborough theatre said: “The National Youth Harp Orchestra is Europe’s premier harp ensemble.

“Comprising of 30 of the most talented young harpists from all over the UK, they have wowed audiences across the globe.

“Now they are set to wow Wellingborough audiences when they perform along with special guest, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Faryl Smith, on Saturday, February 24, at 7.30pm.

“In this concert you will hear all types of music performed, from classical to modern, and Celtic to film scores.

“This promises to be a wonderful evening for all the family; the National Youth Harp Orchestra is a sight and sound not to be missed.

“As well as performing at landmark venues in this country such as Windsor Castle and Cadogan Hall in London, they have also travelled extensively across Europe and America.

“A particular highlight was performing for the Clinton Family at the British Embassy in Washington DC.

“In this concert they will be joined by Faryl Smith who sung her way to fame in the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

“Her debut album broke all records and Faryl’s became the fastest-selling classical debut album in chart history, surpassing Charlotte Church and Katherine Jenkins.”

Since being on Britain’s Got Talent, when Simon Cowell described her as ‘literally one in a million’, Faryl has sung for Royalty, dueted with Russell Watson and met a host of celebrities while performing at venues and events across the country.

She has previously toured with the National Youth Harp Orchestra and performed with them on the BBC’s Songs of Praise.

But her success on stage all started in her hometown of Kettering.

Aged just 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in her hometown before she took first prize in the 10 to 15 age group at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Tickets for next month’s concert at The Castle are £20 and can be bought by calling 01933 270007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.