Forklift truck accident at Northampton warehouse that killed Kettering father was 'misadventure', coroner finds

A coroner has ruled the death of a father from Kettering who was fatally injured by a forklift truck at a Northampton warehouse was accidental.

Shaun Flynn, 36, died in June 2016 after an accident loading a lorry while working for Boss Scaffolding Ltd at a warehouse in Lodge Farm Industrial estate.

At his inquest this week (November 6), a jury found the death was accidental and ruled Shaun died in a 'misadventure' when the forklift truck rolled into him and caused fatal damage to his head and spine.

Shaun's mother Janice told the inquest: "He was a gentle giant. A joker and a hard worker. He was the rock of our family."

Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish said: "Sean Flynn suffered traumatic injuries to his head and spine when he was in collision with a forklift truck at the site of his employer on June 20, 2016.

"He was witnessed to leave the forklift truck with its forks raised when it rolled into collision with him."

Shaun was flown to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance. Although he initially appeared in 'high spirits', the jury heard he suffered a heart attack while in hospital and was placed in an induced coma. Sadly, he died on June 26, 2016.

When asked if Shaun's injuries were survivable, a neurosurgeon from Coventry University Hospital told the jury that the 'course of events [Shaun's heart attack and death] were sad but unsurprising' given the nature of his injuries.

A conclusion of 'misadventure' was entered on Shaun's death certificate.