Football tournament for Corby firefighter injured in hit-and-run

Teams from Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Corby Council will be going head to head in a fundraising football tournament in aid of an injured firefighter.

Mark Hackett, a member of Corby fire station’s White Watch, was left with serious injuries when a car was in collision with him while he was on duty on August 11.

To support his recovery, members of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team and Corby Council’s Neighbourhood Team have organised a six-a-side football tournament on his behalf, and teams from each will take on a team from the fire service in a round-robin format.

The event is taking place on Thursday (September 13) at West Glebe Park, Corby, from 7pm to 8pm, with use of the pitch donated by the council.

Spectators are welcome to attend.

To read more about the hit-and-run and the months of recovery Mark faces, click here