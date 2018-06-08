Football prize up for grabs with Corby Lottery

A football prize is up for grabs in a special draw in the Corby Lottery.

With less than a week to go until the World Cup, one lucky lottery player will win a football shirt of their choice in the lottery’s special prize draw.

The winner will be chosen at random after the lottery draw on Saturday, June 16.

The Corby Lottery is local weekly lottery that raises money for good causes in Corby.

Tickets for the lottery cost just £1 per week per ticket and each ticket has a one in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000.

The next draw takes place at 8pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets have to be bought online and you can nominate which of the good causes that are registered you wish to support.

A full list of the good causes that are benefiting from the Corby Lottery can be found at www.corbylottery.co.uk/support/find-a-good-cause

For further information and to buy your tickets visit the Corby Lottery website at www.corbylottery.co.uk/.

No money from the lottery will be used to subsidise other council services.