Foodbank to remain open while repairs carried out at the home of Wellingborough’s Daylight Centre

Wellingborough’s Daylight Centre is closing temporarily while repairs are carried out to the building where it is based.

But while the charity’s day centre and client advice service will be closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for a month, the food bank will continue with its work.

A spokesman for the charity said: “If you have been down the High Street in Wellingborough you will not have failed to notice the scaffolding around Queen’s Hall.

“We rent the building from the borough council and it has a Grade 2 listing.

“The council in conjunction with the Heritage Lottery Fund have commenced a schedule of works to preserve the building.

“This includes internal refurbishment and therefore our day centre and client advice service will be closed from Thursday (June 14) to Friday, July 13, inclusive.

“The foodbank will continue to be open between 2pm and 4pm each day, Monday to Friday, for the redemption of vouchers for emergency food supply.

“The client must have a voucher to receive a food parcel, there will not be anybody on site to issue vouchers.

“Donations can only be received between these times.

“Our normal services will resume on Monday, July 16, 2018.”

And the spokesman added: “Thank you for your co-operation and understanding while these essential works are completed and we look forward to working in a much improved environment in a few weeks’ time.”