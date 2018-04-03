FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS REVEALED: Wellingborough area zero, one and two star takeaways

Today the Telegraph reveals the lowest rated takeaways in the Wellingborough area, according to inspectors.

There are 10 businesses in the area which fall under the ‘takeaway/sandwich shop’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which were ranked as having zero, one or two stars.

Click through the picture gallery above to see how they were all rated by inspectors.

The FSA listings show that three takeaways were given a zero star rating, five takeaways were given a one-star rating and two received a two-star rating.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

- Five-star rating means “very good”

- Four-star rating means “good”

- Three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”

- Two-star rating is “improvement neccessary”

- One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

- Zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk