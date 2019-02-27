Food festival coming to Kettering

A food festival with more than 40 exhibitors will come to Kettering later this year.

The Northamptonshire Good Food and Drink Festival promises to bring some of the county’s best food and drink producers under the same roof.

The event will see exhibitors selling produce with those attend able to sample some delights, including from gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan suppliers.

The event, at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa, will also host entertainment and games for children and adults.

The festival website said: “We’re hosting Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival with one thought in mind – to bring together the best food suppliers in Northamptonshire.

“The event will include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan suppliers.

“With a growing awareness of food intolerances and allergies, you shouldn’t have to miss out on great taste if you’re avoiding certain foods.

“With more and more people making active diet choices for lifestyle or intolerance reasons, it’s the perfect event for you to attend.”

The event will be held at the Kettering Parkway hotel from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, June 2.

It is free to attend but an overnight stay at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa is on offer as part of a prize draw for those who pre-register for a ticket.

To be in with a chance of winning the hotel prize, register here and take your pre-registered ticket with you on the day of the event.

To find out more or to exhibit at the event, visit the website here.