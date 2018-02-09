Follow the Yellow Brick Road to production by Oundle pupils

It has been a while since Prince William School put on a whole school production but they are back with a bang with family favourite The Wizard of Oz.

With a cast of 30, rehearsals kicked off in September and ever since then staff and pupils have been whistling some of the best musical numbers, from If I Only Had A Brain/heart/nerve to Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

And Year 10 student Jenny Coles, who plays the horrible Wicked Witch of the East, has even trained her puppy, Ticker, to play the starring role of Toto.

Director Niki Marks said: “The Wizard of Oz has been an extremely challenging production, not only because it is one of the favourites out there and we had to make sure we were doing it justice, but because the four lead characters are in nearly every scene, which has made split rehearsals between dance, music and drama extremely difficult.

“Luckily, the students, both leads and chorus have been an absolute pleasure to work with and they have given the rehearsals 100 per cent.

“I cannot wait to see them perform for their family and friends.

“One of the most rewarding things, however is watching the students from Year 7 through to Year 12 building relationships that they would not normally have the opportunity to.”

The show will run from Wednesday, February 21, to Friday, February 23, starting at 7pm at Thrapston Plaza.

Tickets are £10, with £8 concessions available.

Tickets are available from the finance office at Prince William School.