Flowers left at scene of Rothwell stab victim’s death

Flowers and tributes have been left at the street where a Rothwell teenager was stabbed to death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, died last Friday evening from a fatal chest wound in an incident in Drayton Walk, in the St David’s area of Kingsthorpe in Northampton.

Dozens of flower bouquets from friends and family have been laid near the scene of the crime while a police operation involving some 50 Northamptonshire officers has been launched.

Residents in the area have called the attack “senseless” and say they do not feel safe in the area anymore.

One resident said: “It happened in broad daylight.

“I used to feel safe around here. Since I moved here eight years ago it’s got a good sight worse.

An area was cordoned off in Drayton Walk after the incident on Friday.

“He was only a young lad. It’s just so awful.”

Northamptonshire Police has stepped up uniformed patrols in the area and anyone with information is being asked to speak to officers on the ground.

Another woman who lives in the area, but did not wish to be named, said: “My son doesn’t want to walk to the shops anymore. He’s terrified.

“I worry that someone around here knows something and is too scared to go to the police about it.”

Three people were arrested shortly after the incident, but have been released without charge.

One homeowner said: “I’ve lived here 30 years. I’ve never had any trouble around here. It is awful what’s happened though.”

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in Drayton Walk between 6pm and 7pm on Friday or was in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road.

They are also appealing for anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.