Flawless attendance record for Corby pupil

This pupil has followed in her siblings’ footsteps by receiving an award for not having a day off school in seven years.

Cassie Forsdike has just completed seven years of primary school education without a single day of absence or lateness.

Cassie with her mum at the presentation

She went from Reception to Year 6 at Corby Old Village Primary School without having a day off.

Cassie was determined to match the achievement of her older siblings Reece and Jade who also went through primary school in previous years with a flawless attendance and punctuality record.

There is an annual reward that the school organises for all children who have achieved 100 per cent attendance for that academic year.

Cassie has looked forward to this each year and on July 16 eligible students went to New York Thunderbowl in Kettering.

Dad James Forsdike said: “Cassie is a selfless and caring young lady and this is evident through her constant appreciation of her mum, Dee, who has almost exclusively and tirelessly made sure that she has got to school each day.

“Cassie’s positive personality has been recognised in her end of school report where her teacher Miss Howe commented ‘Cassie’s kind, friendly nature and positive attitude to learning are a credit to her and she has been a delight to teach’.”

Cassie’s dedication and hard work has also been recognised with her SATS results which included a perfect score in her English grammar, punctuation, vocabulary and spelling test.

Her proud dad has contacted local MP Thomas Pursglove to let him know about his daughter’s achievement.