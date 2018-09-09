Flats plan for Kettering garage

A Kettering garage could be demolished and turned into a block of flats.

Queensberry Road Garage has been run by the Palmers since they bought the site in 1970.

The site at 28-32 Queensberry Road is an authorised retailer of Piaggio Italian scooters in addition to the core business of car repairs.

But, with the applicants looking to retire with the family-run business continuing elsewhere in the town, plans have gone in to transform the site into housing.

The Palmers want to demolish the garage, workshop and dwelling there and replace it with a part three, part four-storey apartment block with 18 flats.

There would be three three-bed flats, 11 two-bed flats and four one-bed units.

A planning statement said: “It is envisaged that the mix of units will provide homes for single people, couples and young families.”

There will be parking spaces for 25 cars.

To view the plans, click here.

A decision could be made by November 22.