Flats plan for council-owned car park in Wellingborough

Flats could be built on a council-owned car park in Wellingborough town centre.

Wellingborough Council has put forward plans to build 12 flats on the site of the Croyland car park just off Doddington Road.

An alternative view of the proposed development

The car park is used by council employees during the day up to 7pm and available for use by the public in the evenings.

But if these plans get the go-ahead, it will be turned into nine two-bedroom and three one-bedroom flats over three floors.

Documents submitted as part of the council’s application state: “The vacant site is appropriate for development to provide a ‘full stop’ to the end of the properties on the south side of Sheep Street.

“Since the demolition of the former warehouse attached to the Trafalgar Works shoe factory, the end of Sheep Street and Doddington Road presents an incomplete street frontage.

“With the site located adjacent to Swanspool Brook, and located at the southern end of Sheep Street, being the main commercial thoroughfare through the historic heart of Wellingborough, it is considered that this under-utilised piece of land should be re-instated with appropriate development.”

While the site is currently used as a car park, the application is being put forward without any parking.

The transport statement says: “It is proposed that the site will not include any car parking spaces and residents owning vehicles, and their guests, will be expected to use on-street parking or one of the free car parks within the town. “In addition, the existing users of the car park from the local council will be reallocated to alternative parking.

“It is understood that capacity calculations for relocation of the existing vehicles has been carried out by the borough council and this has shown alternative parking options to have sufficient capacity for the addition of these

vehicles.

“Parking for at least 20 cycles on the development is also planned in secure cycle shelters.”

For more information about the application, which will be considered by Wellingborough Council, search for WP/18/00161/FUL on the planning page of the authority’s website.