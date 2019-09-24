Flash flooding in Wellingborough with heavy rain set to continue

Parts of Wellingborough have been flooded after heavy rainfall this morning.

Rhiannon Marren drove along London Road at about 11am this morning and said: "It had swallowed the pavement on the left side, couldn't use it at all as the water was all choppy."

The floods are affecting London Road in Wellingborough

There is currently a yellow weather warning for rain across most of the country.

A yellow warning means fast flowing and deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities could be cut off.

There is likely to be disruption to travel.

Rhiannon said: "We saw the flooding sign near the roundabout and [wondered] if they meant the field [opposite Tesco] as that was completely gone.

Driver Rhiannon said she thought the floods were around a foot deep

"However upon driving closer to the turn in to Pizza Hut, you saw it."

Rhiannon thinks the floods are up to a foot deep and stretch for around 25ft.

Police said they are aware of the floods and monitoring them.

Motorists are being advised to take care and only drive through water if you know how deep it is.

Northamptonshire police said: "Driving fast through standing water is dangerous as tyres can lose contact with the road, you could lose steering control and this is called ‘aquaplaning'."

Drivers should test their brakes after driving through water.