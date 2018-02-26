Five weeks of diversions for major gas upgrade in Rushden

Motorists travelling around Rushden’s town centre have been warned about five weeks of diversions.

Gas network company Cadent will be replacing 136m of gas main in High Street, between Shirley Road and John Clark Way, with work due to start on Monday, March 5.

Work will continue until April 9 and engineers will be replacing the existing metal pipes with hard-wearing plastic pipes, the same diameter as a car tyre.

A Cadent spokesman said: “The work will keep local people warm and safe for decades to come.”

When work begins, High Street will be closed to northbound traffic only.

Northbound traffic will be diverted via John Clark Way.

Southbound traffic will be able to access the High Street as usual.

Customers will still be able to access Asda as usual.