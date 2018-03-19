Five new wanted appeals issued as Operation Crooked continues in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has issued five more wanted appeals as a campaign targeting serious acquisitive crime continues.

Running throughout March, Operation Crooked is dedicated to reducing burglary, robbery and vehicle crime offences across the county.

The week three wanted appeals are for:

1. Joseph William Walpole, 25, of Northampton, wanted for burglary.

2. Stephen Hill, 31, of Corby, wanted for handling stolen goods.

3. Miles Connors, 21, who has links to the Alliston Gardens area of Northampton, wanted for going equipped.

4. Victor Bostan, 25, of Northampton, wanted for going equipped.

5. John Paul Thomas, 39, of Banbury, wanted for burglary.