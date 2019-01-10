Five hooded burglars attempt to access safe in Northampton business park

Hooded burglars wearing gloves attempted to steal from the safe of a Northampton business.

The break-in happened on Monday, January 7, between 1.30am and 2am, when offenders forced entry to a building on Moulton Park and attempted to access the safe, Northamptonshire Police today said.

They left after a short time without stealing anything.

There were five offenders, all wearing gloves and hooded tops.

One of them was carrying some kind of tool and had a bag on their back.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was driving through Moulton Park around the time of the incident, and may have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.