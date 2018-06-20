Five given hefty fines for fly-tipping and littering in Kettering

A council crackdown on people fly-tipping and littering in the Kettering area has seen five people given hefty fines.

The offenders were ordered to pay more than £4,600 between them after hearings at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Waste left behind by Georgian Leanca.

The highest fine dished out was to Notbulka Pfuma, who pleaded guilty to fly-tipping a large amount of carpet on the forecourt of California Car and Commercial Garage in Garrard Way, Kettering, in July 2017.

He was fined £750, with costs of £524.80 and a victim surcharge of £75, making a total of £1,349.80.

Others ordered to pay more than £1,000 included Kyle Sibley and Amber Paul.

Sibley was found guilty of littering after being seen throwing a cigarette end out of his vehicle in Lower Street, Kettering, on December 20, 2017.

He was offered a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) but failed to pay the fine.

At his court hearing he was fined £660 with costs of £318.44 and a victim surcharge of £66, making a total of £1,044.44.

Paul was found guilty of littering after being seen throwing a cardboard cup holder out of her vehicle in Bryant Road, Kettering, on December 23, 2017.

She was offered a £75 FPN but also failed to pay the fine.

At court she was fined £660 with costs of £357.92 and a victim surcharge of £66, making a total of £1,083.92.

Rebecca Rippingale pleaded guilty to fly-tipping bags containing clothes and children’s toys in Newton Road, Geddington, in September 2015.

She was sentenced to a conditional discharge, with costs of £318.24 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Georgian Leanca pleaded guilty to fly-tipping 16 bags of household waste in Grange Road, Geddington, in November 2017 and was fined £433 with costs of £394.80 and a victim surcharge of £43.

Kettering Council has urged members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly in rural areas, and to report any suspicious fly-tipping activity by calling 01536 410 333 or at www.kettering.gov.uk/flytipping.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Fly-tipping and littering not only blight neighbourhoods but cost time and money to remove – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.”