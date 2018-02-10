Five days of work to repair Corby road’s potholes

A Corby road will be temporarily closed so a number of potholes can be repaired.

Works will begin in Shetland Way on Monday (February 12), with a signed diversion in place.

The county council said the road would only be closed during the daytime and that they have been scheduled to minimise impact on the public.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Works to improve Shetland Way in Corby will start on Monday, February 12, and will finish on Friday, February 16.

“The main part of the works is to repair defects in the road between the junctions of Vian Way and Willowbrook Road, improving driving conditions and traffic flow.

“While the work is taking place, the road will be closed from 8am to 4pm with a diversion in place.

“The works have been scheduled during the relatively quiet school half-term break to minimise the impact on the travelling public and Lodge Park Academy school.”