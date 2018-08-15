Five arrested during police operation in Kettering and Wellingborough

Five people were arrested as part of an operation to tackle criminals using the road network yesterday (Tuesday).

The day-long operation saw more than 25 officers from departments across the force, including the Special Constabulary, disrupt criminals using the road.

A large number of vehicles were stopped by officers in Wellingborough and Kettering, which resulted in five people being arrested on suspicion of burglary, the supply of drugs and drug driving.

Further offences of driving without insurance were also detected which resulted in seven vehicles being seized and taken off the road.

Detective Sergeant Jon Harte from Northants Police said: “This day of action was part of Operation Viper, our work to crack down on serious and organised crime, and saw five individuals arrested for a variety of offences.

“We are using every tactical option available to us to tackle those people involved in criminality in our county and this day of action allowed us target people who use vehicles as part of their offending.

“During the day we were also able to challenge motorists who were using their vehicles without insurance, which resulted in the vehicles being seized and taken off the road.”