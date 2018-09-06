First World War hero who lived in Rushden to feature on new set of stamps

A set of six special stamps will be issued to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War – and will include Walter Tull.

Walter was one of the first black professional footballers and played 110 times for Northampton Town before his career was interrupted by the outbreak of the First World War One.

During his time with the Cobblers, he was befriended by fellow professional and Rushden man Eric Thompson who brought him to Rushden where Walter lodged in Queen Street.

Walter Tull’s great nieces and nephews said: “We are honoured that this Royal Mail stamp is commemorating our great-uncle Walter Tull, who died tragically 100 years ago during the First World War.

“While it is a time, for us as a family, to remember respectfully the death of our great-uncle in such a terrible war, like so many others, we are also proud of his accomplishments.

“Walter’s life and achievements have been acknowledged and celebrated in a variety of ways for over 20 years.

“Many of these activities and projects concern challenging and overcoming inequality and discrimination.

“While this year of centenary may provide a particular spotlight on Walter’s story and life, we hope that Walter’s example will continue to encourage and promote projects that support inclusion and equality.”

Philip Parker from Royal Mail said: The First World War series has been one of our most ambitious stamp projects.

“Every year stamps have been issued to mark centenaries of the War, and the resulting 30-stamp tapestry is a moving tribute to those who served and participated.”

The stamps and commemorative products can be ordered now from www.royalmail.com/firstworldwar and are available on general sale from 7,000 Post Offices nationwide from September 13.