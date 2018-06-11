First date set for judicial review into Corby Urgent Care Centre

A date has been set for the preliminary hearing for a legal challenge against changes to Corby’s Urgent Care Centre.

Protestors against the changes proposed to the UCC in Cottingham Road have learned that the half-hour hearing will take place 168 miles away over the Welsh border in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 19.

The Save Our UCC group say that the proposal to offer an appointment-only system is a material change to the function of the walk-in facility and therefore bosses should have launched a full consultation before they announced the change.

But Corby CCG, which pays for the running of the centre, say it is not a big enough change to warrant a full consultation change and so a full consultation wasn’t necessary before the decision was taken.

So Save Our UCC have raised thousands to ask a judge to review the decision.

The first procedural hearing is expected to be very short, but the pressure group still hopes to send a representative.