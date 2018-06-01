First court appearance for boy accused of murdering Rothwell teenager

A boy charged with the murder of Rothwell teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes has appeared in court for the first time.

The accused 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a brief appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday morning.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Drayton Walk in Northampton between 6pm and 7pm on May 25.

Another 17-year-old boy, who was arrested this week, has been released on police bail.

A 34 year-old-‎woman and 37-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.