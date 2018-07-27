Firefighters tackling large field fire in Raunds

People are being told to close their windows as firefighters tackle a large blaze in Raunds.

Six fire engines and a water carrier are currently at the scene of the field fire off Midland Road after being called out just after 1pm today (Friday).

Firefighters are using water jets and beaters to try to limit the spread of the fire, which broke out on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

A message posted by Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) on its Facebook page says: “If you live in the area and are affected by smoke, please close windows and doors to keep it out of your home.

“Please also stay away from the scene for your own safety.

“During the ongoing hot weather NFRS is reminding people to take extra care to prevent outdoor fires - ground conditions remain incredibly dry.

“Don’t drop cigarette ends, and take all litter home – sunlight shining through glass can start a fire.

“Barbecues should not be used in the countryside.

“They should only be used in suitable locations, away from all dry and flammable materials, and kept supervised at all times.

“NFRS is currently advising against the use of bonfires due to the dry conditions.

“Parents are also being asked to talk to children about the dangers of setting fires – tinder dry conditions and changeable winds mean flames can easily outrun a person.”