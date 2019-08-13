Firefighters tackle large Wellingborough crop blaze

Fire crews were called to deal with a large crop fire in Wellingborough this afternoon (Tuesday).

Four pumps and one water carrier attended the blaze in a cornfield near Stanwell Park just after 2.30pm.

Picture by Karen Murdin.

About 100m x 30m of crop was involved in the fire, which was put out using beaters and cobra equipment.

Crews left the incident with the farmer at 4pm.

A fire service spokesman was unable to confirm the cause at this stage.

Nearby residents reported hearing crackling flames which could be seen from Croyland Park.

This video by Karen Murdin shows flames across the crop with smoke in the area.