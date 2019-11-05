Firefighters from Northamptonshire called in to help at the scene of a fire at a huge cement plant in Warwickshire
Fire crews from across four counties responded to 999 calls at a cement plant in Rugby this morning (Tuesday).
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:39 am
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 4.42am: "Appliances from Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and West Midlands attending a fire at Cemex, Lawford Road, Rugby. Fires located on 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors."
Pictures on social media show the building alight but no further details have been issued by the fire and rescue service at this stage.
More to follow.