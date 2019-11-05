Firefighters from Northamptonshire called in to help at the scene of a fire at a huge cement plant in Warwickshire

Fire crews from across four counties responded to 999 calls at a cement plant in Rugby this morning (Tuesday).

By Alice Dyer
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 8:39 am
Cemex cement plant, Lawford Road. Library picture.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 4.42am: "Appliances from Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and West Midlands attending a fire at Cemex, Lawford Road, Rugby. Fires located on 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictures on social media show the building alight but no further details have been issued by the fire and rescue service at this stage.

More to follow.