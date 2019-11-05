Firefighters from Northamptonshire called in to help at the scene of a fire at a huge cement plant in Warwickshire

Fire crews from across four counties responded to 999 calls at a cement plant in Rugby this morning (Tuesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue tweeted at 4.42am: "Appliances from Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and West Midlands attending a fire at Cemex, Lawford Road, Rugby. Fires located on 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors."

A spokesperson for Cemex confirmed no one on the site has been hurt and that the fire has been extinguished.

They said: "We are grateful for the attendance of the fire service who brought the incident under control rapidly and limited the damage to equipment.

"The fire is now extinguished.

"Everyone at the site was kept safe with no injuries, and operations will continue on site with no impact on supply to customers.”