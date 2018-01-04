Firefighter’s Rushden home burgled while he was on duty

A Rushden fireman returned home from a 24-hour shift to find his house had been raided.

Steve Cusack was on duty as watch commander at Kempston in Bedfordshire over December 30 and 31.

But when he came back to his house in Montague Street, Rushden, at about 11am on New Year’s Eve, a window had been smashed and several items had been stolen.

A gutted Mr Cusack said: “It’s despicable at any time of year but to do it then is just low.

“I am very annoyed and upset that someone could do this.”

Among the items stolen were a laptop, notebook computer, Sony PSP, Xbox One, watches, tools and a moneybox with holiday savings in.

Mr Cusack estimated the value of the items to be about £2,000.

A back window had been smashed open and the burglars had opened cupboards and drawers before making off with the items.

The fireman added that a neighbour was also burgled and that he was offering a reward for information.

He said: “I think there was probably two or three of them to take that amount to be honest.

“I’m offering a reward of £550 for information leading to the return of the items.”

Mr Cusack, 47, added that he did not go out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve for fear of the safety of his house.

A spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident but had not made any arrests so far.

The spokesman said: “We would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”